2008 Medals

CountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
USA363836110
CHN512128100
RUS23212872
GBR19131547
AUS14151746

  'Going for Bronze'

    'Going for Bronze'

    Jimmy Roberts makes a guest appearance to let Matty Blake know exactly how the broadcasting community feels about his Olympic work.

  Constructing a memory

    Constructing a memory

    China wanted to impress the world, and part of that plan included the architecture. The Bird's Nest has become a fitting icon for Beijing and the Games.

  Clay achin' but golden

    Clay achin' but golden

    It didn't matter how exhausted Bryan Clay was at the end of the decathlon. By earning gold, he joined the ranks of legendary U.S. competitors.

  Banned for life

    Banned for life

    In a spirit contrary to that of the Olympic ideal, a taekwondo athlete attacked the referee who ruled against him and was banned from the Olympics.

  More than a beach party

    More than a beach party

    Every time they step on the court, Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh prove beach volleyball is athletic competition of the highest order.

  China's gold rush

    China's gold rush

    With 100 medals, 51 of which were gold, coming in 25 different sports, China was an impressive and acquisitive first-time Olympic host.

