If you're planning a trip to Beijing, there are a few simple cultural guidelines that will help you win points with the locals and make the most of your time in China's capital.
Liu Xiang collapsed under the weight of a nation's hopes while other athletes rose to the occasion.
Michael Phelps set out with the boldest goal in the history of the modern Olympics: win eight golds. He did.
Jimmy Roberts makes a guest appearance to let Matty Blake know exactly how the broadcasting community feels about his Olympic work.
China wanted to impress the world, and part of that plan included the architecture. The Bird's Nest has become a fitting icon for Beijing and the Games.
It didn't matter how exhausted Bryan Clay was at the end of the decathlon. By earning gold, he joined the ranks of legendary U.S. competitors.
In a spirit contrary to that of the Olympic ideal, a taekwondo athlete attacked the referee who ruled against him and was banned from the Olympics.
Every time they step on the court, Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh prove beach volleyball is athletic competition of the highest order.
With 100 medals, 51 of which were gold, coming in 25 different sports, China was an impressive and acquisitive first-time Olympic host.